Hurricanes Clinch Stanley Cup Playoff Berth
The Carolina Hurricanes have secured their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes walked away blowout victors over the Washington Capitals, officially clinching a seventh consecutive playoff berth. They are the second team in the Metropolitan Division to clinch a playoff berth behind the team they just beat in the Capitals.
Even though the Capitals have already secured their spot in the playoffs and their captain, Alex Ovechkin, is hunting down the all-time goals record, the Hurricanes made it look easy. On the back of three power-play goals, the Hurricanes stomped out the Capitals by a final score of 5-1. The ending frame of the game was dominated by the two teams' frequent scuffles, leaving very little room for any comeback from the Capitals.
The Hurricanes have had a wild season, but despite the obstacles and setbacks, they are competing for the Stanley Cup. The six-week window that was the Mikko Rantanen experiment in Carolina drastically changed the roster. They shipped Rantanen to the Dallas Stars and acquired a talented young player in Logan Stankoven in return. The team may lack the star power it had two months ago, but it hasn't stopped them from pushing onward.
The new-look Hurricanes unexpectedly look like serious contenders. They've won eight of their last 10 contests, giving them a comfortable lead over the New Jersey Devils for second place in the Metropolitan Division. After clinching a spot, the focus shifts to securing home ice advantage in the opening round.
That extra home game in the postseason could be the difference maker for the Canes. Their record at home is exceptional at 29-8-1. On the road, however, they're an average team. In 35 away contests, they've amassed a 16-16-3 record. It's all the more reason why the Hurricanes need home ice advantage.
