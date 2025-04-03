Blues Closing in On Franchise Record
The St. Louis Blues are the hottest team in the NHL this season. Winners of 10 straight, they've ridden this red-hot streak to the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference and elevated themselves from fringe playoff team to legitimate contender.
With one more win, the Blues can tie a franchise record set during the 2018-2019 season. Their 10 straight wins tied a record set over 20 years prior, but with their 11th win, they'd tie the longest winning streak in Blues history. The 18-19 team that set the record was also the same team that captured the organization's first Stanley Cup.
If they win their next game, it will be another way this year's team resembles the 2019 championship squad. That year, the Blues got hot at the exact right time and rode that into the postseason, all the way to the Stanley Cup. With six regular-season games remaining and this year's playoffs right around the corner, the Blues have the chance to shock the NHL with another perfectly timed hot streak.
To win their 11th straight game, they must get past the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins are 30-34-11 through 75 games. They are tied with the Philadelphia Flyers for last place in the Metropolitan Division and are just two points ahead of the Boston Bruins for last place in the Eastern Conference.
The Blues can't underestimate the Sidney Crosby-led Penguins, but picking up that record-tying win is a real possibility. The Pens defeated the Blues right after this year's NHL Trade Deadline by a final score of 5-3. That was the last time St. Louis lost, and now the Penguins have the opportunity to end their winning streak and sweep the season series.
Rookie winger Jimmy Snuggerud is also looking to find his footing in his second NHL game. He played 10:43 minutes of ice time in his debut against the Detroit Red Wings, and it was clear that head coach Jim Montgomery wanted the 20-year-old winger playing sheltered minutes and situations. Against the Pens, it will be interesting to see if he receives more opportunities.
