Canadiens Icon Reacts to Rookie Goalie's Incredible Debut
Upon their return from the holiday break, the Montreal Canadiens traveled to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Not only did the Canadiens have to travel all the way to southern Florida for their first game back, Jakub Dobes made his NHL debut starting in goal.
Despite being a 23-year-old netminder with no previous NHL experience, he led the Canadiens to a 4-0 win. Dobes secured a 34-save shutout over the reigning Cup champions in his debut. Getting a win over the defending champions in their debut is an accomplishment not many can flaunt, let alone a shutout.
Following the game, one of the Canadiens’ all-time greats took notes of the rookie netminder’s performance. Carey Price took to Twitter to congratulate Dobes on his game.
“Congrats Jakub,” Price said. “Makes me happy to see a moment like that.”
Price secured a win in his NHL debut in 2007, but it wasn’t a shutout or a victory over the defending champions. Over his 15-year career, Price went on to win 360 more games for the most in Canadiens’ franchise history.
Dobes has a long way to go, but he’s off to a great start. During the game, it was announced that the Canadiens placed Cayden Primeau on waivers with the purpose of assigning him to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
In Primeau’s place, Dobes was recalled to the NHL and given his first crack at the show.
“Hockey is incredible,” Dobes said following the win. “You never know. You just have to show up, work hard, and that is what happened. I am very happy about the result."
The win over Florida was the Canadiens’ fourth win in five games, improving to 15-17-3. They are still among the worst teams in the NHL, but they’ve shown signs of life since the season debut of Patrik Laine.
It’s not clear how long Dobes will stick at the NHL level, he’s made a good first impression and has certainly earned the right to at least another opportunity between the pipes. Dobes currently holds a 9-3-1 record at the AHL level this season.
