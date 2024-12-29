Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Scores in Return
It didn't take long for Alex Ovechkin to make an impact for the Washington Capitals in his return to the lineup. After a month and a half on Injured Reserve due to a fractured fibula, the captain of the Capitals played nearly 15 minutes against the Toronto Maple Leafs and helped the team secure a 5-2 victory.
The Capitals were cautious in Ovechkin's first game action, but he still found a way to be productive. The team was a bit rusty coming out of the holiday break, but the return of their best player provided a huge boost. And as the Maple Leafs struggled to keep up with the Caps in the third period, Ovi put the dagger in Toronto when he netted an empty net goal. Speaking after the game, the captain of the Caps talked about taking it slow as he adjusts to NHL action again.
"I have to find a rhythm, feel the game and try to do little things, feel the puck,” he said. “I tried to play short and hard and go change.”
With his 16th goal of the season, Ovechkin moves within 25 goals of tying Wayne Gretzky of the all-time NHL goal scoring record. Through the first 19 games of his 2024-2025 campaign, Ovi already has 16 tallies and appears determined to catch and surpass Gretzky come hell or high water.
What will help Ovechkin's historic pursuit is how deep and effective the rest of the lineup has been. Over the 16 games that Ovi missed with his leg injury, the Caps managed to improve their standing in the Metropolitan Division. They went 10-5-1 without their captain, holding their own in a tough division.
Looking ahead, the Capitals will close out their 2024 calendar with more action against the Atlantic Division. They'll take on the struggling Detroit Red Wings and playoff bubble team, the Boston Bruins, while trying to help their captain find his rhythm. He got off to a good start with a goal in his first game back in the lineup.
