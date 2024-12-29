NHL Opens Investigation Against Stars
As the NHL returned to games following the holiday break, and investigation has been opened against the Dallas Stars. According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Stars allegedly held an improper practice with a coach present.
Friedman states that the Stars are cooperating with the league in the investigation as this is something the NHL has cracked down on quite a bit. Teams are not permitted to hold official practices or even travel to where their next is taking place until cleared by the league.
As a precedent, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fined $100,000 a couple of years ago for traveling to their next city before officially being allowed. Same thing with the Philadelphia Flyers about a decade ago.
“There are rules about what you’re not allowed to do,” Friedman said. “You’re not allowed to practice, you are not allowed to provide ice to players. The Stars had some kind of skate on Boxing Day, and that has gotten the league’s attention.”
The Stars hosted the Minnesota Wild upon their return to play following the NHL’s holiday break, so no travel was needed. They could face that large fine, however, if the league deems their practice did break their guidelines.
“Some teams have to travel,” Friedman said. “They can’t practice in advance. It’s considered a competitive disadvantage.”
According to Friedman, it appears the Stars did hold an improper practice with a coach present before being permitted by the league.
The Stars faced the Wild on Dec. 27th, and ended up losing in overtime by a score of 3-2. The Wild came back from being down 2-0 heading into the third period. Young defenseman Brock Faber scored the overtime winner just 35 seconds into the bonus frame.
