Patrik Laine Set for Canadiens Debut
After missing the beginning of the season with a lower-body injury, Patrik Laine is ready to make his official debut with the Montreal Canadiens. Laine played in two preseason games with the Canadiens but suffered a brutal knee injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs that has kept him on the shelf ever since.
The Canadiens activated Laine from long-term injured reserve, and officially stated that he will make his season debut against the New York Islanders. Not only will this be Laine’s season debut, and first official game with the Canadiens, it’ll be the first time Laine has played in an NHL contest in almost a year.
The last time Laine played was in mid-December with the Columbus Blue Jackets. A broken clavicle and a stint in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program kept him away from the game for 355 days.
“Kind of nervous since it’s been almost a year since my last real game,” Laine said.
Laine scored a goal in the 6-5 overtime win for the Blue Jackets but became a hot trade target over the offseason. The Canadiens won the sweepstakes and added to their young core of players ready to take a big step in becoming a powerhouse organization.
Laine said his knee has been feeling better for a couple of weeks now, but he wanted to get as close to game speed as possible before getting into the lineup. Laine took reps with his teammates at various practices and skates in the weeks leading up to his debut.
During the Canadiens’ morning skate, Laine was put on a line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky. Laine hinted at a return earlier in the week, but now everything is coming together for his debut in Montreal.
