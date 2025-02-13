Canadiens Goalie Prospect Building Hobey Baker Case
The Montreal Canadiens are understandably excited about their goaltending prospect, Jacob Fowler. The Boston College starting goalie has developed at a steady pace for playing in the, and this year, he's put himself in the conversation for the Hobey Baker Award.
The Canadiens prospect leads the way, but it's been an excellent season for goalies in college hockey. Multiple options are making a case for the Hobey Baker, so let's dive into Fowler and some other top netminders in the NCAA this year.
Jacob Fowler - Boston College
There's so much to love about Fowler's game. He's explosive moving laterally. He's rangy and reactive every moment and comes up huge in the clutch. Through 25 games this season, he's posted a 19-4-1 record for the number-one team in the country. His goals-against average ranks fifth amongst all NCAA goalies with a 1.72 to pair with a .936 save percentage. Despite the impressive amount of talent in BC's lineup, Fowler has stood out as a top player in 2025.
Alex Tracy - Minnesota State
One of the best goalies in the entire NCAA this season is Alex Tracy Jr from Minnesota State University. The junior netminder from Chicago, Illinois is not tied to any NHL organization, but he's slowly but surely improved each year in college.
This year, he's been outstanding. He's played in every game for Minnesota State and helped them to a 20-8-2 record. His statistics are equally outstanding, posting a 1.53 GAA and a .953 save percentage. This is the best MSU team in years, and that doesn't happen without Tracy's performance.
Albin Boija - University of Maine
Albin Boija is making a ton of noise this season for the University of Maine. The attention is overdue and much deserved for the sophomore netminder from Sweden. Currently not signed with any NHL organization, there's a sense that he'll be a coveted free agent signing in time.
This year, he's just quietly collecting wins with ease. Through 26 games, he's won 17 games, posted a 1.61 GAA, and stopped 93.1% of the shots on goal against him. He's the most significant reason Maine is a top-5 team in the NCAA this season, and he has a legitimate chance to capture the Hobey Baker if he continues this excellent campaign.
