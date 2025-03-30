Canadiens Getting Desperate in Playoff Race
The Montreal Canadiens were one of the most surprising teams through the first half of the season, but they’ve made the race for the playoffs tough on themselves with a recent losing skid. Through the entire month of March, the Canadiens have picked up just three wins and have fallen out of favor in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Heading into a must-win game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Canadiens have a 24.6% chance of making the playoffs, a harsh decline from the 45.7% chance they had a week ago.
With a 3-4-3 record in their last 10 games, and winless in five straight, the Canadiens are getting desperate, especially as the New York Rangers leapfrogged them in the standings.
After a 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, the Rangers secured their 77th standings point, pushing them into the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot.
Directly behind the Rangers with identical records, 33-30-9 for 75 standings points, are the Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Canadiens have another chance to stake their claim in the playoff race, but the Panthers won’t be an easy meeting.
The Blue Jackets are off, giving the Canadiens a chance to add separation, but they need to keep an eye on the rearview mirror, as well. The New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings are a point behind the Canadiens and Blue Jackets.
The Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes, adding to the desperation coming from Montreal.
As one of the youngest and least experienced teams in the NHL, not much was expected of the Canadiens this year other than growth and development from key pieces. With the season winding down, those pieces have developed, but they’re also playing in massively important games.
The odds to make the playoffs look long for the Canadiens but pushing their losing skid to the side and notching a few key wins could be huge for their momentum.
