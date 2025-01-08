Most Surprising NHL Teams at Halfway Point
The NHL season is just about at the midway point as every team is either just surpassing, at, or nearing the 41-game mark. While there are a handful of teams falling well short of expectations, who across the league has raised eyebrows and are doing much better than predicted heading into the year?
Columbus Blue Jackets
The 2024-25 season is an emotional one for the Columbus Blue Jackets, but even with heavy hearts they are sniffing around a playoff spot. To be blunt, Johnny Gaudreau was the Blue Jackets’ best player, leading the team in scoring in both of his years in Columbus.
Without Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets have banded together and are winning by committee. No one player is standing out from the crowd and carrying the team as they hover around the .500 mark.
It will be interesting to see where the Blue Jackets go from here, but they are certainly one of the many teams in the Eastern Conference in the playoff race.
Montreal Canadiens
Everyone knows the Montreal Canadiens have one of the brightest futures in the NHL with a stellar cast of prospects, but they weren’t supposed to be holding a playoff spot in 2024-25. As the Canadiens prepare for their 41st game of they are squarely in the playoff hunt, at one point holding the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Canadiens will be an interesting team to watch at the trade deadline, but they may have what it takes to compete for the Stanley Cup this season, well ahead of schedule.
Calgary Flames
Jumping to the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames are another team playing well above what was expected. After a lousy 2023-24 campaign, the Flames have turned things around this season and seem ready to ride rookie goalie Dustin Wolf into a playoff spot.
The Flames aren’t scoring in bunches, with no players exceeding 30 points yet, but they’re doing all they need to do to win games. With an 18-14-7 record through 39 games, the Flames are to be taken seriously in the second half of the season.
Honorable Mention: Utah Hockey Club
In their first season away from Arizona, the Utah Hockey Club is a breath of fresh air for the NHL. Reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs in year one wasn’t necessarily out of the question, but it seemed unlikely. They’ll enter the second half of their season just a couple of points out of a wild card spot.
