Key Canadiens Defenseman Nearing Return
The Montreal Canadiens had a very active offseason. They acquired a bonafide goal scorer in Patrik Laine, giving their top forward lines a much needed boost. The organization also handed out multiple contract extensions to important young players. The goal of the moves made this summer paint a clear picture. The Canadiens are eager to take tangible steps towards playoff and eventually Stanley Cup contention.
A pivotal piece of the Canadiens' plan is defenseman Kaiden Guhle. He was one of the players given a lengthy and expensive new deal this summer. He signed a six-year contract with the Habs that will pay him $33.3 million over the life of the deal. Armed with a huge endorsement from the franchise, Guhle was eager to take the next steps of his development concurrently with the team's rise.
The beginning of this season was tainted when Guhle had his appendix removed. With the surgery needed, it kept him off the ice for a bit. It wasn't the ideal start to the year the Habs or their defender were hoping for.
The team announced some positive news recently. Guhle is now back on the ice and skating again. While he hasn't been cleared to return yet, he's being considered day-to-day. This is a big step for the young blue liner, as it seems now that he will be ready for the team's first regular season game. The team shared the update via their X account.
Guhle is coming off his best season in the NHL. The former first round pick of the Habs played in 70 games last year and recorded six goals and 22 points. The 22 year-old puck mover is a solid, two-way defender who the Canadiens are planning to utilize 20+ minutes per game. With this positive step in his rehab, the young defenseman should be back and impacting the Habs' lineup very soon.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!