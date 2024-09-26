Report: Flyers Goalie Returning to Team
The Philadelphia Flyers appear to have resolved their differences with prospect goalie Alexei Kolosov. The 22-year-old netminder has yet to report to Flyers training camp and had informed the team he would be staying in Belarus until further notice.
According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, Kolosov is on his way to Philadelphia and set to attend the rest of Flyers training camp. Weekes (and a horse) note that any conflicts between the two parties have been resolved and the netminder is looking forward to the opportunity.
“In speaking to people involved, I can confirm that G Kolosov is in the air right now en route to Philly.”
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman added that the two sides could be working on an agreement that would send Kolosov back to the KHL if he doesn’t fit in the Flyers’ plans. The Flyers want to give their third-round pick from 2021 (78th overall) a real chance on North American ice.
With Kolosov joining the Flyers for camp, he will have the chance to get some preseason action in and potentially start the year in the American Hockey League, if he agrees to play in Lehigh Valley.
The Flyers are likely to enter the 2024-25 season with Ivan Feditov and Samuel Ersson as their NHL goalie duo. If Kolosov impresses, he could slide in as the third-string option for the year.
Kolosov played a pair of games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2023-24 and posted a 1-1 record. The 22-year-old has spent most of the last three seasons with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL.
It's a long shot that he makes the team, but with the issues resolved and a new bond forming, Kolosov could look forward to spending the whole 2024-25 season in North America.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!