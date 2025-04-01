Golden Knights Center Named First Star of Month
The Vegas Golden Knights are in the middle of a winning streak as the playoffs near. Six straight victories have opened a seven-point lead in the Pacific Division and is instilling memories of their 2023 championship run.
Leading the charge for the Golden Knights is superstar center Jack Eichel. The 28-year-old forward has been electric over the last month of games, and his production earned him the NHL’s First Star of the Month honors.
Eichel has had an exceptional past month of action. In the midst of a career year on offense, he’s on the precipice of the 100-point club for the first time. His performance is a huge reason why the Golden Knights are set to clinch their seventh postseason berth in eight seasons as an organization.
Playing in 14 games during the month of March, he was tied with Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for the league lead in points. He scored eight goals and added 15 assists to finish with 23 points.
One area that also stood out during this past month was how deadly he was on the power play. He netted two goals and added eight assists to finish with 10 power play points. That’s a whopping 44% of his points in the past month. The message is clear: don’t give Vegas the man advantage unless you have a healthy lead or are prepared to lose.
In the prime of his NHL career, Eichel’s finally reached the level of elite forwards in the league. The former number two overall pick of the Buffalo Sabres has always been one of the most talented players in the NHL, but his past few years with the Golden Knights have cemented his status. Culminating in his Stanley Cup championship performance, Eichel is now a perennial MVP candidate in Vegas.
His latest month’s performance has helped the Golden Knights get postseason ready. With the Pacific Division theirs to lose, they are close to earning home ice advantage in at least the first two rounds of the postseason.
