Canadiens Defenseman Named Rookie of the Month
The Montreal Canadiens are battling with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets to clinch the final Eastern Conference spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are several factors affecting the team's chances, but one of the most important is the play of rookie defenseman Lane Hutson.
Luckily for the Canadiens, the first-year defender continues rising to the occasion. After another sensational month where he kept his lead on the rookie scoring race, Hutson was named the NHL's latest Rookie of the Month. This is the second time he's taken home this honor this season.
Hutson's having one of the most impressive rookie seasons of any Canadiens defensemen and building quite the reputation in the NHL. In 73 games, he has five goals and an astounding 54 assists for 59 games. Not only is he leading all rookies in assists and points, he's tied for fourth in scoring among all NHL defensemen.
The battle for the top rookie honors this past month was difficult, with several other rookies playing increasingly better hockey. Matvei Michkov is the perfect example. The Philadelphia Flyers phenom has caught fire since the team's coaching change and trimmed the gap between him and Hutson in the rookie scoring race. The two are also the front-runners for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.
The Habs had high hopes for Hutson when they selected him in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, but he's crushing them already. The team hasn't had a defender this electric since P.K. Subban was wreaking havoc for the Canadiens. He surpassed veteran defender Mike Matheson as the top left-shot defender with ease and is now the anchor of the Montreal blue line. With the team still desperately vying for a postseason berth, Hutson's incredible rookie season is becoming more and more important to their success.
