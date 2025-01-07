Canadiens Defender Takes Over Rookie Scoring Race
It was almost poetic when Montreal Canadiens rookie defender Lane Hutson gave his team the lead against the Vancouver Canucks. An excellent individual effort led him to putting a harmless looking feed towards the net, only for it to bounce off Canucks' captain and reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes' skate and behind goalie Sam Montembeault.
Hutson's goal combined with two assists in the Canadiens' victory gave him his first three-point night the NHL. It also temporarily gives him the lead in this year's rookie scoring race, continuing his Rookie of the Month run into the new year.
Hughes won the Norris last season after a 92-point campaign. Hutson, who plays an awfully similar style to the Canucks captain, has the chance to become the third defenseman in the last six seasons to take home the league's top rookie honors. He's doing so by being one of the most offensively gifted and productive defensemen in the NHL, regardless of experience. Playing alongside some exceptional players like Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Patrik Laine is making things easier on him, but his poise and precision as a rookie continues to impress.
Through the first 40 games of the 2024-2025 season, Hutson's accumulated three goals and 27 assists for 30 points. The career best outing propelled him past Philadelphia Flyers phenom Matvei Michkov and San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini for the rookie scoring lead and officially made this year's Calder Trophy a three-player race.
As a result of Hutson's addition to the lineup and a few other key moves, the Canadiens suddenly find themselves in a crowded playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The second half of the season will be a huge test for the young defender. Sustaining this level of production at such a young age is a commanding task for the 20-year-old, but for now he's overtaking the rookie scoring and Calder Trophy race.
