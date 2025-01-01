Canadiens Defenseman Named Rookie of Month
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson seemed like a long shot to be in the running for the Calder Trophy. Through 37 games, however, the 20-year-old Canadiens blue liner is doing what he can to keep himself firmly in the running.
With the calendar turning to a new year, the NHL is recognizing Hutson’s efforts on the Canadiens blue line. The NHL named Huston as the Rookie of the Month for the month of December.
In 14 games played in December, Huston scored a pair of goals (the first two of his NHL career) and 11 assists for 13 total points. No rookie in the NHL had more points than Hutson, however, San Jose Sharks star youngster also finished the month with 13 points.
The Canadiens entered the month of December struggling to keep pace in the Eastern Conference with a record of 8-12-3 record. There is still work to be done to climb the standings, but Hutson helped boost the Canadiens to a 9-5-0 record in December.
Despite a three-game scoreless drought, Hutson picked up points in 10 of the Canadiens four games of the month.
The NHL stated that Hutson narrowly edged out his own teammate Emil Heineman, Celebrini, Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov, and Calgary Flames goalies Dustin Wolf for Rookie of the Month honors.
Heineman scored four goals and five assists for nine points in December.
Hutson has put his name in the race for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, and this honor is a good resume builder. He’ll have to keep up the pace to remain in consideration with players like Celebrini and Michkov.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!