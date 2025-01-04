Canucks Place Star Center on IR
The Vancouver Canucks will be without one their star centers due to injury. Prior to the team's most recent contest, General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that forward Elias Pettersson was placed on the Injured Reserve list retroactive to December 23, 2024. In addition, the team recalled goalie Arturs Silovs from their American Hockey League affiliate.
The news comes amid a tumultuous few weeks for the Canucks. Recently, rumors of a potential rift between top players spilled out of their locker room, causing a stir among the NHL world. It also forced multiple players, their head coach, and GM to make comments on the situation. The issues between Pettersson and fellow star forward J.T. Miller are reaching a fever pitch at the halfway point of the season.
The slight good news regarding this injury is it should pump the brakes on all the discussions about their feuding stars. With Pettersson out of the lineup, it should allow him time to regroup and recover while staying out of the spotlight. The same can be said for Miller, who likely won't be asked again about his and Pettersson's rift over the coming weeks.
Another piece of good news is that the Canucks aren't viewing this injury as a long-term one for Pettersson. The organization's play-by-play voice, Brandan Batchelor, shared via his X account that the 26-year-old center is expected to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip.
The Canucks meanwhile are looking to get things back on track. With a record of 3-4-3 over their last 10 games, it's dropped them out of a top spot in the Pacific Division. Currently in fourth place in the Pacific with an overall record of 18-12-8, they have plenty of work to do in order to move back into the top of the division or secure a wild card spot come playoffs.
