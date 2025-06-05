Canadiens Unlikely to Trade First-Round Picks
The Montreal Canadiens are gearing up for an important offseason after an unexpectedly successful 2024-25 campaign. One key area the Canadiens have been excelling in over the last few years is growing their group of prospects and building one of the best pipelines in the NHL.
With two first-round picks in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, the Canadiens will have a great opportunity to continue building their group of youngsters. Despite the chance of bolstering the future, there is also a belief one or both of those picks may be on the trade block in an effort to acquire NHL talent.
According to Marco D’Amico of RG, the Canadiens might lean towards retaining both draft selections, utilizing the 16th and 17th picks to continue building their prospect pool.
“Both have reportedly been floated on the trade market,” D’Amico writes. “Unless a clear-cut deal emerges that accelerates the team’s timeline, all signs suggest Montreal is more likely to draft twice in the first round than trade away both selections.”
The Canadiens will use the draft picks as they see fit, but retention seems to be the focus. While Montreal may add to their youth, some key prospects might be on the move.
Reports have indicated youngsters like Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy could be moved before their first-round picks.
“Montreal isn’t ruling out moves to upgrade the roster,” D’Amico said. “Around the league, there’s a growing consensus that the Canadiens might leverage prospects like Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy to acquire an age-appropriate top-six forward or a right-shot defenseman—two glaring needs in their lineup.”
The Canadiens have a bright future ahead and are being smart with how they build their roster. Prospects losing steam in their system might be valuable trade chips while retaining those key draft picks could continue adding to the pool.
