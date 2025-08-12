Canadiens Must Address Center Issues By Committee
The Montreal Canadiens best unkept secret is their need for a second-line center, who can allow the offensive attack to be more balanced throughout the top-six.
General manager Kent Hughes hasn't been able to find the right piece, and isn't willing to deal away top prospects to advance the organization's contention window. Rushing a rebuild could prove to have dire consequences.
While expectations in Montreal are as high as anywhere in the league, the fanbase, will benefit from entrusting in Hughes and Jeff Gorton, the Canadiens' VP of Hockey Operations, and giving them the proper time to build a true contender.
Top prospects Michael Hage and David Reinbacher, have presumably been the asking price, and that is going to lead to a big no from Hughes. So, while names like Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks run rampant in the rumor market, such a move hasn't been made for obvious reasons.
It might not be ideal, but given the cost to acquire a second-line center, and the arrival of the Canadiens top prospects on the horizon, waiting to see what the club has internally, possibly in the American Hockey League with the Laval Rocket, could make a lot of sense.
Rushing guys like Owen Beck and Oliver Kapanen isn't about to happen, but if one of them proves at Canadiens camp that they are ready, then head coach Martin St. Louis and Hughes and Gorton could be left with no choice.
However, the likeliest scenario would be a guy like Zachary Bolduc slotting into the second-line center role down the stretch. Bolduc played center in junior, but during his time with the St. Louis Blues, he was restricted to the wing, thanks to their fantastic center depth.
There is also the option of trying Alex Newhook or Kirby Dach in the second-line center role, and then having Jake Evans or Joe Veleno move up in a pinch. It's not ideal, but it does ensure the Canadiens prospect pool stays stocked at the top, while the team mucks through the hopeful tail-end of their rebuild.
Expectations, yes the E-word, are going to continue to be high, but a year of regression could be coming, but it will be all worth it, when the club emerges as perennial playoff contenders.
Internal options, and dealing with faceoff duties as they come will be best served by committee, with an all hands on deck approach.
