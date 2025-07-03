Deciphering Canadiens' Second Power Play Unit
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes set out with a clear offseason plan: add as much talent as possible. Up to this point, he has been successful, though the elusive second-line center remains in hiding.
The Canadiens leaned heavily on their top line of captain Nick Suzuki, and his two wingers Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, and rookie defenseman Lane Hutson to provide much of their offense during the 2024-2025 season and come playoff time, that wasn't sustainable.
Especially on the power play, teams game-planned to defend against the top power play unit, but Montreal's second unit didn't evoke fear in opponents, and the elite teams can hurt their opponents where it stings most — during the man advantage. Two scoring power play units is the sort of thing that separates the good teams from the great teams.
Hughes wants the Canadiens to develop into a juggernaut that threatens a Stanley Cup final berth perennially, but that is what every GM wants. How he has gone about building the roster is evidence of that, and next season the skills should disperse nicely throughout the lineup, but especially nicely onto the second power-play brigade.
Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc serve as two players that are likely to play on special teams, Bolduc possibly on the penalty kill, but for sure on the power play, and Dobson likely just on the man advantage. But things can change, and perhaps Dobson develops the shutdown side of his game over time with the Canadiens, and becomes an adept penalty killer.
Bolduc is a pure sniper, and with Emil Heineman out, Bolduc can slot in nicely, and perhaps even be an option on the top power play in the future. His shot is heavy, and he loves to use it. Perhaps the best part of Bolduc's scoring game is his offensive instincts, they allow him to display perfectly-timed routes to open pockets to open up and devastate with a nasty one-timer.
The former St. Louis Blues candidate for the 2025 Calder Trophy scored 19 goals and 17 assists in his debut season, and the local kid (Trois Rivieres, Quebec) showed Hughes everything that he needed to see.
Dobson was more of the same, while obviously he was Hughes first splash of the offseason. The six-foot-four, 194-pound right-shot defenseman from Summerside, Prince Edward Island scored 10 goals in each of his last four seasons, a testament to his great shot, which will be utilized heavily in Montreal.
A 70-point season also gives him some credibility as an offense creator, to which he can also throw in a 50 and 55-point season. Last year was a bit of a down year statistically for Dobson, who scored 10 goals, but his assist total dipped from 60 to 29.
All signs point to Dobson being extremely motivated, and the internal competition between the two offensive dynamo defenseman should be a real 'Iron sharpens iron' kind of feel for the Canadiens' two stud blueliners.
Hutson scored 66 points, and Dobson wants to get back to his 70-point pace, that'll be a great story for another time.
Now to the other three players that will round out the second power play unit, this is with the belief that the first unit doesn't get split up.
In the playoffs, Patrik Laine was moved to the second power-play unit to try and ignite a spark, and this feels like a logical way to ice two very good power plays. Splitting up Cole Caufield and Laine will ensure both units have a scoring threat on the left side of the ice.
Now, for a center to take faceoffs, and though Kirby Dach isn't Patrice Bergeron in the faceoff dot, the Canadiens need a big year out of him, and power play two responsibilities allow him to play offensively, while still being relied upon at five-on-five to play a steady 200-foot game. Dach should want to take the second-line center role.
For the last piece, adding Alex Newhook across from Dobson on his right side provides a bit of insurance if things go awry at the blueline, because you takes the risk if you're Dobson, knowing Newhook's speed buys you a bit of time to recover from an occasional puck blunder, if you will.
With two balanced units, the Canadiens can let both groups build chemistry together, and elevate the Canadiens up the Eastern Conference, and Atlantic Division standings as they grow.
