Canadiens Center Named Third Star of Week
The Montreal Canadiens are trying to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race. As the 2025 Trade Deadline approaches, the team is 29-26-5. That record has the upstart Habs just three points back of the final Wild Card spot in the East. Leading the charge for the team is top center and captain, Nick Suzuki. His efforts from this past week earned him the NHL's Third Star of the Week honors.
The Canadiens captain had a fantastic week of play. During the week ending March 2nd, Suzuki played in three games. He recorded back-to-back three-point performances and finished the week with three goals and four assists. His production was the second-most points recorded in that span.
Through 60 games, Suzuki is approaching career highs in multiple categories. He has 18 goals and 43 assists for 61 points. He's one helper shy of tying his career-best of 44 assists recorded last season. He's also 16 points behind the career high 77 points he notched last season as well.
Suzuki has been a model of consistency for the Canadiens since joining their organization. He's reached 41 points or more in each of his six NHL seasons. He's increased his goal, assists, and points totals in each of the last three seasons, and is on pace to do it again for a fourth straight campaign. His play and leadership are a huge reason why the Habs are within reach of a playoff spot.
Joining Suzuki as the league's other Stars of the Week were an impressive group. Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz recorded nine points and was named Second Star. Tampa Bay Lightning superstar goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy took home the First Star honors after posting a 0.67 goals against average of his last three starts.
