Penguins Recall Struggling Goalie to NHL
After a second stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goalie Tristan Jarry to the NHL roster. Jarry’s struggles with the Penguins this season got him demoted to their AHL affiliate in an attempt to find what made him a two-time NHL All-Star.
With the NHL Penguins this season, Jarry picked up an 8-8-4 record with a .884 save percentage and 3.31 goals against average. Recent struggles from both Joel Blomqvist and Alex Nedeljkoivc have forced the Penguins hand in giving Jarry another crack at the NHL.
The Penguins are currently dead last in the Metropolitan Division, with only the Buffalo Sabres below them in the entire Eastern Conference. With just one win in their last seven games and three since the start of February, the Penguins’ playoff hopes seem pretty far fetched.
Jarry has played 12 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season with a 6-5-1 record, .908 save percentage, and 2.67 goals against average. In his last outing the WBS Penguins had a 3-0 lead over halfway through the game, but the rival Hershey Bears scored three straight to tie the game and eventually went on to win in overtime by a score of 5-4.
Even if Jarry hasn’t found his rhythm between the pipes, the Penguins have nothing to lose and Blomqvist needs to continue developing at the AHL level if he’s going to be the goalie of the future in Pittsburgh.
With 15 games at the NHL level under his belt this season, Blomqvist holds a 4-9-1 record with a .885 save percentage and 3.81 goals against average.
Nedeljkovic has also struggled as of late, riding a 1-3-1 record in his last six appearances. On the year he’s played 31 games with a 12-12-5 record with a .892 save percentage and 3.18 goals against average.
The Penguins have struggled in goal all season long, highlighted not only by Jarry spending much of the season in the minor league, but by all three goalies giving up a combined 13 goals on first shots faced.
