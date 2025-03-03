Rangers Forward Linked to Stanley Cup Contenders
The New York Rangers ended their weekend with a shutout victory over the Nashville Predators, but they did so while holding veteran forward Reilly Smith out of the lineup. Smith was scratched by the Rangers for trade-related reasons as the deadline quickly approaches.
With the trade deadline under a week away, teams like the Rangers are starting to decide whether they have what it takes to buy or need to start selling pieces to gear up for the future. In the Rangers case, they’re looking ahead.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Smith isn’t part of the Rangers’ future and multiple teams are interested in the 14-year NHL veteran.
“I couldn’t say for sure it was one particular team that was looking at Smith,” Friedman said. “I think there were a couple, some contenders.”
While Friedman didn’t label any teams that were in talks with New York, it seems as though Smith will have a chance to fight for his second career Stanley Cup.
Smith spent six years with the Vegas Golden Knights as one of their original members and was a key to their Cup run in 2023. He scored 56 points that season (26G-30A) before putting up another 14 (4G-10A) in 22 postseason games.
No specific teams were listed in Friedman’s update on Smith, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be heading north of the border before the deadline.
“I didn’t get the sense that it was Canada,” Friedman said. “It was probably states… I do think it’s a couple of contenders. We’ll see as the Rangers continue their sell-off of UFAs.”
There are quite a few Cup contenders this season that are coming from the United States, including the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, and reigning champion Florida Panthers.
A reunion with Vegas might not be out of the question since Smith never really wanted to leave the Golden Knights in the first place.
Smith also started his career with the Dallas Stars, playing the first 40 games of his NHL career there, that could be another team to keep an eye on.
Nothing is certain with Smith, but he does appear to be departing New York before the week is out.
