Capitals Sign Goalie to Three-Year Extension
The Washington Capitals are one of the top teams in the NHL this year due to their stellar goaltending. With starter Logan Thompson thriving in his first season with the organization and running Charlie Lindgren playing just as well, the Caps are leading the Eastern Conference.
The Capitals rewarded Lindgren's excellent season with a new contract. The team announced the signing of the veteran netminder to a new, three-year extension. The deal carries an average annual value of $3 million and keeps Lindgren in Washington through the 2027-2028 campaign. He will be 34 years old when the contract concludes. The team's senior vice president and general manager, Chris Patrick, shared the news and their unwavering belief in the backup goalie.
"Since joining our organization in 2022, Charlie has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and reliability in net with his athleticism and drive," he said. "With both goalies under contract for the next three seasons, we expect this tandem to provide our club stability at a crucial position and push one another to compete and play at a high level."
Lindgren's been with the Caps since the 2022-2023 campaign. In all three seasons of his tenure, he's started at least 25 games. Last season, he carried a heavy load for Washington. Over 48 starts and 50 appearances, he posted a career-best 25-16-7 record with a 2.67 goals against average and .911 save percentage.
This season, he's been the perfect running mate for Thompson. He's started 27 games in 2024-2025, compiling a 13-10-3 record with his 2.70 GAA and .898 save percentage.
Goaltending is a huge reason why the Capitals are leading the East. They have the best record in the conference, 38-14-8, through 60 games. With this veteran group in net, it's easy to see why they are one of the leading Stanley Cup contenders as the 2025 postseason nears.
