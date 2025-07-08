Why Evgeny Kuznetsov is Wrong for Canadiens
Evgeny Kuznetsov's name has landed in conversations regarding the Montreal Canadiens, and there do appear to be more positives than negatives to landing a former longtime NHL center. Still, when you peel back the layers, the idea makes little sense.
Kuznetsov's 2024-2025 season was spent with SKA St. Petersburg, and if that sounds familiar to any Canadiens fans, that's because it's where cornerstone prospect Ivan Demidov spent his draft plus one season. The pair played together, so they are familiar with one another, and they have some chemistry.
However, aside from Kuznetsov being a left-shot center, with some size and skill, the idea doesn't exactly seem to fit what Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes would seek in a player. Especially not one who would not only fill the second-line centre role but also play with Demidov.
The mold for an ideal center would be a left-shot, skilled guy, but also a 200-foot player, who has solid numbers in the faceoff dot, and won't be a defensive liability.
That doesn't sounds much like Kuznetsov at all.
If the idea is to throw somebody in that might struggle to do what Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis asks, you'd think Kirby Dach is a more than ideal in-house option. Dach, though less experienced than Kuznetsov should enter the 2025-2026 season with a chip on his shoulder.
It's hard to envision a top-six fit for Kuznetsov when you consider that many feel Patrik Laine's lack of effort and decreased fleet-footedness have many questioning his place in the Canadiens' top-six.
The idea makes a ton of sense if you look at Kuznetsov's characteristics and highlights of his play, but a deeper dive doesn't look so rosy. Demidov's name brought much attention to SKA. St. Petersburg, and so, Kuznetsov got plenty of exposure.
His play didn't incite the thought that he would even be a viable top-nine NHL option, because while his offensive skills are great, they will only cover for so much lack of interest on the other side of the puck. What that spells out is a player who requires defensive-minded wingers.
It's nothing against Demidov and the other winger he will be paired with, but introducing Demidov into the league and working through potential hiccups would be much easier if the weight of covering for his trio's defensive shortcomings wasn't atop the youngster's shoulders.
Hughes and St. Louis aren't about to put Demidov in any situation that discourages him from creating offense at the high level he has built a reputation upon doing. So, while Kuznetsov is a left-shot center, he isn't the type of acquisition that Hughes has made his money making.
