Offseason Moves Just Bandage for Bleeding Sharks' Wound
The San Jose Sharks have added eight veteran names to their roster this offseason. One of the worst teams in the NHL last season, they are trying to take a step forward with their promising core.
For Sharks General Manager Mike Grier, the moves are a calculated effort to better insulate his superstar youngsters like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, and newcomer Michael Misa.
“It was definitely important for us to try and insulate them as much as possible,” he said. “They contributed a ton to our numbers and our production last year, but we didn’t want those guys to feel like they had the weight of the world on their shoulders and whether we win or lose was going to be all on them."
Grier's efforts can't be overlooked. Veteran forwards like Jeff Skinner and Adam Gaudette, and defensive reinforcements like Dmitry Orlov, Nick Leddy and John Klingberg are all solid additions to a roster that missed the postseason again in 2024-25. Don't be fooled by the flurry of moves, however. The Sharks may have a different lineup for the upcoming season, but the outcome will likely be the same.
"I think we need to start pushing this forward,” Grier explained. “We’ve got a lot of ground to make up to climb up the standings, but we’ve kind of done what we’ve had to do the last three years. Now, it’s definitely important (to win more) because losing is hard on everyone, it can wear on people."
Grier understands the predicament his team is in. A championship contender does not develop in a single offseason, and the Sharks have committed to their long-term approach. It's going well, as evidenced by the boatload of young talent that's entered the organization. But they haven't graduated to the NHL level yet. Outside of Celebrini, Eklund, and Smith, the young impact players are still trying to make their mark in San Jose.
The veterans are a welcome addition to the Sharks. They should help the team, but none of these new pieces will help bring the solution to San Jose. If anything, these are the players that the Sharks will deal before the 2026 NHL Deadline when they are out of the playoffs. The organization may want to take the next step, but the moves they made this offseason are nothing more than a superficial bandage on a much, much deeper wound.
