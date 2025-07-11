Sharks Sign Former Oilers Forward
The San Jose Sharks have signed veteran forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year deal worth $3 million, the team announced Friday.
Skinner, 33, had 16 goals and 29 points in 72 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He also scored one goal and two points in five games during his first career playoff appearance, helping Edmonton advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row. Unfortunately, the Oilers also lost to the Florida Panthers in the Final for the second year in a row.
A 15-year veteran, Skinner has 373 goals and 699 points in 1,078 games with the Carolina Hurricanes (2010-18), Buffalo Sabres (2018-24) and the Oilers (2024-25). He has six seasons with 30+ goals under his belt, including a 40-goal season with Buffalo in 2018-19. He's also a two-time All-Star and won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2010-11.
The Sharks needed to spend significant money this offseason just to get to the salary cap floor, and they have. Not only did they sign Skinner, but they also signed defensemen Dmitry Orlov (two-year deal worth $6.5 million annually) and John Klingberg (one-year deal worth $4 million). They also re-signed 22-year-old forward William Eklund to a three-year deal worth $5.6 million annually, rewarding one of their top players with a well-deserved extension.
It's possible that Skinner and the other veterans could be moved around the trade deadline if (when) the Sharks are out of playoff contention and looking for more future assets.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!