Canadiens Star Trolls Sweden After Finland Victory
The hockey rivalry between Sweden and Finland dates back decades, and they had another tremendous chapter with their meeting at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Team Finland got the upper hand with an overtime winner off the stick of Dallas Stars forward Mikael Granlund.
Finland’s overtime win over Sweden kept them alive in the 4 Nations tournament and gave them bragging rights on the international stage.
The rivalry between the two Nordic nations runs deep within the sport, with Sweden usually looked at as the superior nation.
Over the generations, Sweden has secured more total medals in international play, usually relegating Finland to “little brother” status.
Following their win at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Fins were feeling good about themselves as they continue to prove they are a growing force in the hockey world. Star forward Patrik Laine let it be known that Finland is not to be taken lightly.
“We’re the big brother now,” Laine told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.
Those are some big words, and they were rightfully earned. Finland entered the tournament riddled with injuries and easily the biggest underdog amongst the bunch. They got pummeled by the United States by a score of 6-1, but they bounced back nicely against their heated rivals.
Laine had himself a great game against Sweden, too. After being held from the scoresheet against the United States, he notched a pair of assists and was named the game’s second star.
Mikael Granlund spoke highly of Laine following the game, saying his pass on Finland’s earlier power play goal was “elite.”
According to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Finland sits third in their men’s hockey world ranking. Sweden ranks seventh, but still carries a larger presence in the hockey world, especially in the NHL.
Finland has been the inferior hockey nation for a long time, but the tides may finally be turning in their favor.
