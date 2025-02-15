Kraken Forward Enters Finland Lineup
Looking for a spark on offense, Team Finland is turning to a Seattle Kraken winger.
24-year-old forward Kaapo Kakko was a healthy scratch for the team's opening contest of the 4 Nations Face-Off. But after the United States walloped the Fins by a score of 6-1, Kakko is set to replace Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia in the lineup.
This will be the Kraken forward's first chance to show what he can do for Finland. The team's head coach, Antti Pennanen, discussed the decision to play Kakko over Armia. The choice came down to Kakko's level of play entering the tournament and bringing in a fresh skater for a pivotal matchup.
"Kakko, he has played good games lately," Pennanen said. "So I hope he can win the battles and fresh legs."
Kakko's game skyrocketed since being traded to the Kraken. A former second-overall selection of the New York Rangers, his tenure there took a rocky turn and he never hit the potential the franchise envisioned.
But since he's joined Seattle, he's looked reinvigorated, motivated, and like a top-six forward. In 24 games with the Kraken, he has five goals and 12 assists for 17 points while skating 17:35 minutes of ice time.
In addition to Kakko drawing into the lineup, Finland made a series of changes to its forward group. Dallas Stars forward Mikael Granlund is expected to play alongside Stars teammate Roope Hintz and Carolina Hurricanes superstar Sebastian Aho. Granlund replaced Patrik Laine of the Montreal Canadiens on that unit, pushing him down to the third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers.
The Fins hope these tweaks will improve their outlook and outcome against Sweden. Both teams are looking for their first win of the tournament, and it should be a competitive game between the two international rivals.
