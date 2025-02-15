Finland Bounces Back for Victory Over Sweden
Finland was seen as the worst team of the four participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off. After a 6-1 defeat to the United States in their opening contest, the Fins were staring down a last-place finish at the international tournament. But after a resilient effort in game two, Finland earned their first victory over their long-time rivals, Sweden.
It was a back-and-forth game between the two sides, with seven lead changes throughout the affair. From the very first shift, the atmosphere was playoff-like, and it clearly motivated Finland to play its best.
Carolina Hurricanes and Team Finland star winger Mikko Rantanen was a prime example. He played a mediocre game against the United States, failing to record a shot on goal or a point. One of the top players for Finland, his disappointing performance, combined with a competitive hatred for Sweden, was just enough motivation for Rantanen to score again. Against the Swedes, he and his line were much more effective and he recorded his first goal of the tournament.
"That felt like a playoff game," Rantanen said post-game.
However, Finland's victory was fueled by the resiliency of their entire lineup. Starting goalie Kevin Lankinen rallied back despite a rough start to make 18 saves on 21 shots. After giving up a goal in the first 12 minutes of the game, he shut the door on Sweden's offense for the third and overtime periods.
Finland's defense battled hard the entire game as well. They were decimated by Team USA's consistent attack, and it seemed to work in their favor when taking on Sweden. Instead of backing down when Sweden started breaking through their defensive structure, Finland didn't flinch. They doubled down, became more physical and suffocated Sweden's offensive attack for the final 25 minutes of action.
With a win, Finland is suddenly alive at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sweden takes another overtime loss on the chin, but they need a win in their final game against the United States to have any chance of playing for the gold medal.
