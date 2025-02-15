Five NCAA Free Agents to Watch This Spring
Every year, the NHL takes an interest in a group of NCAA players. While the collegiate ranks are filled with future NHL players, there are always a few that play their way into entry-level deals after going undrafted. 2025 is no exception.
Let's take a look at five players who might sign with NHL clubs this spring.
Albin Boija - University of Maine
One of the best netminders in the NCAA this year is Albin Boija for the University of Maine. A sophomore from Sweden, he's 17-5-5 with a 1.58 goals against average and .932 save percentage. His GAA, save percentage and total wins all are in the top five of the NCAA this season.
Boija also possesses solid framework for being an NHL goaltender. Standing at 6'1" and 180 pounds, he has the ideal size for today's starting goalie, while also possessing some high-level athleticism in his crease.
Luke Haymes - Dartmouth College
Haymes is the player who kicked off the free agent chatter in the NCAA. He previously attended development camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Ottawa native has been attached to the team for the past few weeks.
The 21-year-old forward is currently playing in his junior season for Dartmouth College. Last year, he scored 18 goals and 18 assists in 31 games to lead Dartmouth. This year, injuries have limited him to just 13 games where he's managed seven goals and 10 points. He has the skills and makings of a middle-six forward in the NHL, which would be a huge get for the Maple Leafs.
TJ Hughes - University of Michigan
One of the top-10 scorers in the NCAA this year, TJ Hughes has built an impressive college career that is attracting NHL organizations. He scored 36 points in 39 games as a freshman before following that up with a 48-point campaign as a sophomore, and has 35 points in 31 games as a junior.
The right-handed shooting forward is smart, selfless with the puck, and shown a tendency to thrive with high-scoring players. He was Pittsburgh Penguins prosect Rutger McGroarty's centerman last season, and the two terrorized the NCAA. Perhaps the Penguins look to reunite the former teammates by offering Hughes an entry-level deal.
Liam McLinskey - College of the Holy Cross
Another one of the top scorers in the NCAA this year is Liam McLinskey out of the College of the Holy Cross. He has two 20-goal seasons in his three campaigns with the program, including 20 goals and 20 assists through 32 games this year. There's a chance McLinskey finishes as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as well.
He's a big and strong power forward who can get to the front of the net with ease. The one thing going against him is he is 23-years-old, but that shouldn't stop an NHL team from taking a shot on him.
John Prokop - Union College
The only defender on this list, John Prokop has been a dependable pillar for Union College since arriving on campus. He's a 6'3", left-handed puck-mover who can do a bit of everything. He can skate, shoot, play on either special teams unit and contribute points. This year, he has 22 points in his first 29 games of the season to lead Union College defenders once again.
With his size and toolkit, Prokop feels like a slam-dunk choice to sign with an NHL club this spring.
