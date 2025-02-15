Hurricanes Forward Key for Finland Victory
Team Finland is led by Carolina Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen. One of the best pure goal scorers in the NHL, he entered the 4 Nations Face-Off with a nagging injury but was determined to participate.
In their opening game against the United States, however, Rantanen went mostly unnoticed. In almost 20 minutes of ice time, he failed to register a point or even a shot on goal.
It was an uncharacteristic performance from the Hurricanes star. Perhaps it's his injury troubles, or maybe it was the United States' game plan for Finland being executed to perfection. Whatever it was, both Finland and Rantanen are hoping it was the only time he's held off the scoresheet.
The good news for Rantanen is he has a bit of extra motivation for this next contest. He takes on his native country's fiercest international rival, Sweden. It's the first time these two countries will meet with NHL rosters since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, rekindling the passion of the friendly feud.
Speaking to Arpon Basu and Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Rantanen spoke a bit about the long-standing competition between the two European nations.
"I wouldn’t say I hate Sweden,” Rantanen said. “They have good candy, good chocolate, good meatballs. So I don’t hate Sweden, but the rivalry in hockey, I’m not sure if it’s hate, but it’s big for sure."
Entering their much-anticipated contest against Sweden, Finland is counting on Rantanen more than ever. While Florida Panthers leader Aleksander Barkov is the captain and main locker room voice, he is not the engine that drives the offense like Rantanen is.
In order for the team to have any success in this truncated tournament, they need their top player to quickly find his game. Otherwise, it will be a disappointing defeat to their top rival and a steep mountain to climb for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
