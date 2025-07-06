Canadiens' Prospect Tyler Thorpe Ready For Laval

If you think the #GoHabsGo are too small now, 6'5" Tyler Thorpe, 6'5" Hayden Paupanekis and 6'4" Florian Xhekaj will soon remedy that situation!



Full pod👇https://t.co/9qFS1xnnLl #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @StuCowan1 pic.twitter.com/dPFRDXcjd0