Canadiens Goaltender Steals Show in Season Opener
The Montreal Canadiens kicked off their season in memorable fashion. Taking on the might Toronto Maple Leafs, the Habs knew they were in for a formidable test in game number one. It was a test indeed for the young team, as they managed to secure a 1-0 victory over their fellow Canadian franchise.
But the real story of the Canadiens beating the Leafs was the play of Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault. Making 48 saves in the game, he blanked the Habs' rivals and set a record for most saves recorded in a season-opening shutout. Following the game, Montembeault gave his teammates credit for helping to stone one of the league's top offenses.
“Those are the kind of situations you want to be in,” he told reporters. “Last year, it happened a few times, we were leading by a goal and then we lost it and they came back. So this year I think we did a good job. We didn’t force anything in the third (period), we just played the game that was in front of us, and I think the guys did a great job."
Montembeault is entering year four with the Canadiens and his third year of being the primary goalie in Montreal. Last season, he started 40 games and collected a record of 16-15-9 with a goals against average of 3.14 and a save percentage of .903%. Those aren't stats that jump off the page, but for a team that's struggled to win games the last few seasons, Montembeault has been a bright spot.
Now he is hoping to take the momentum that a first-game shutout provides and rolls with it. The Canadiens are trying to move up the Atlantic Division standings and will have to continue earning wins against teams like the Maple Leafs to do so. The good news for the Habs is that they are getting an excellent effort from their starting goaltender.
