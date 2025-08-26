Canadiens Star Defensemen Already Putting in Work
Two of the Montreal Canadiens top defenseman, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson were spotted practicing hard at their one-timers together at the Canadiens' practice facility in Brossard, Quebec.
Hutson has been a regular on the ice, constantly trying to improve any weaknesses in his repertoire, with high hopes on not only avoiding the sophomore slump, but taking a huge step towards developing into the superstar defenseman that many believe he can become.
Though he was left off the United States Olympic orientation camp roster, Hutson hasn't let it shake him, but instead continued working and growing into the best player he can become. A smaller defender that can defend against bigger and stronger forwards, while providing nightmare fuel for opposing defenders, who dare trying to strip the puck off him.
Dobson, on the other hand, known for his booming slapshot from the blueline and great speed, was out there with the Canadiens 2024-25 Calder Trophy winner, sharpening his tools, while building a bit of chemistry and getting to know Hutson.
The pair aren't likely to play together at five on five, due to the fact that they are wired to create offense, which could leave their goalie having to defend odd-man rushes more often than head coach Martin St. Louis would like.
However, the prospect of both potentially playing together on the Canadiens power play seems like an option, especially when you consider the season that Hutson just had, and the contract that Dobson signed. Both of those facts, give weight to the idea that both could fill roles on the Canadiens top power play unit.
Even if not, though, it's promising that the pair are getting to know each other, which will only help both grow their game and ensure that Dobson feels warm and welcomed to his new squad. Dobson can teach Hutson ways improve and elevate his one-timer shooting skills, while Hutson can lend some tips and tricks to Dobson to be more evasive and difficult to defend.
As much as the two would be absolute cinema to watch out on the Canadiens blueline together, it seems highly unlikely to happen, unless St. Louis is desperate for his squad to produce offense in the late stages of a game.
Montreal is building a formidable team, and two of their bright stars on the blueline are sure to impact that Canadiens offensive attack in a massive way.
