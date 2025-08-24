Five Worst RFA Extensions of NHL Offseason
The best contracts signed by restricted free agents this summer was defined by top scorers and rising defensemen in the NHL. But what about the worst restricted free agents deals? It may surprise you to know that the same description can apply to the most worrying contracts signed by RFA skaters this summer.
Let’s dive into the five worst RFA deals of the 2025 NHL offseason.
5. Noah Dobson, Defenseman - Montreal Canadiens
I love the addition of Dobson to the Montreal blue line, but the subsequent deal the Canadiens signed him to is less optimism-inducing. It’s not that Dobson isn’t a strong two-way defenseman, he certainly is, but the Canadiens committed eight years and $76 million to the newly-acquired puck-mover. He’ll make $9.5 annually for the next eight seasons in Montreal.
If the team didn’t already have one of the best offensive defenders in the NHL in Cole Hutson set to occupy top-pairing responsibilities, this deal for Dobson would be a home run. Instead, it’s a massive investment in what should be their number two defender. If it’s the piece that helps push the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup, then it’s worth every penny. At the same time, this has the potential to turn into an expensive deal that doesn’t move the needle for Montreal.
4. Cam York, Defenseman - Philadelphia Flyers
Last year, Cam York was disciplined multiple times by the Flyers for off-ice issues. This summer, he’s apparently one of the core members of their organization after signing a five year deal with an average annual salary of $5.15 million. Sure, maybe the relationship with former head coach John Tortorella played a part, but everything about York’s 2024-2025 season was forgettable. To reward that with a five-year extension when he’s coming off the worst season of his young NHL career feels like a gamble that won’t pay off for the Flyers.
3. Lukas Dostal, Goaltender - Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks are slowly rebuilding. It’s slower-going than many within and supporting the organization would like, but there’s optimism entering the 2025-2026 season. Which is why it made sense to lock up starter Lukas Dostal for the next five years, carrying an annual salary cap hit of $6.5 million. The ‘25-‘26 campaign is the first time Dostal will be the sole, undisputed number one goalie in Anaheim. There’s no guaranteeing that Dostal is the answer for the upcoming season or beyond as the Ducks try to climb back into the postseason. If he’s not, this deal will be one of many bloated goaltender contracts in the NHL.
2. Martin Fehevary, Defenseman - Washington Capitals
Another defenseman winds up on this list after the Capitals inked Fehevary to a seven-year extension worth a total of $42 million. The $6 million annual salary cap hit isn’t a problem. He’s a top-four defenseman who can skate 20 minutes per game, playing well during 5-on-5 and special teams situations. Seven years takes Fehevary through his age-32 season, and while he should be in his prime for these contractual years, long-term commitments to defenders are a huge risk. Fehevary has to continue playing as a top-four defenseman for seven more years, which feels like a lofty bet for the soon-to-be rebuilding Capitals.
1. Jack McBain, Forward - Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth topped the list for best RFA extensions with the deal they signed former Buffalo Sabre JJ Peterka to, but they also must take their licks with McBain’s extension. Utah had salary cap space to spare, which makes the $4.125 million annual salary stomachable. The issue is it’s a five-year commitment to a player who has never exceeded 13 goals and 25 points in a season.
