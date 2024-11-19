Canadiens Defenseman Likely Getting Traded Before Deadline
There is still plenty of time before the NHL trade deadline, but the Montreal Canadiens are going to be a team to watch on the market. As a team looking to build for the future, the Canadiens are sure to sell off a couple of pieces as they sit in the basement of the Eastern Conference.
Chief among those players likely on their way out of Montreal is veteran Canadiens defenseman David Savard. The 34-year-old blue liner has been a popular topic in trade discussions for about a year now, but now in the final season of his contract, a move looks far more likely.
According to multiple sources speaking with Responsible Gambler, Savard is going to be a hot commodity at the deadline. They label right-shot defenders as a rare but crucial asset on the trade market, especially if they are in the final year of their contracts.
Savard fits the bill perfectly. He’s 34, shoots right, has plenty of NHL experience, and won the Stanley Cup in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“He’s a Cup-winning, top 4, right-shot defenseman,” said the source to rg.org. “I don’t know if we’d necessarily pay a 1st-round pick for him, but another team with real Cup aspirations surely could without anyone raising an eyebrow. From what I’m hearing and seeing, Savard will likely be moved.”
Teams were involved in conversations with the Canadiens last year about a Savard trade, but no move was made. The extra year that still remained on his contract was cited as a sticking point.
“That extra year on his contract and our cap structure just didn’t mesh,” said an Eastern Conference scout. “But, as a pure rental? I think those talks likely pick up again in February.”
The Canadiens were expected to be a much better team in 2024-25, but things just haven’t clicked. They won’t be moving on from any of their key youngsters making Savard the easy target in Montreal.
2024-25 will likely be another losing season, and Savard is almost certainly going to be the biggest piece to hit the road. The future is still bright in Montreal, they’ll just have to wait a little bit longer for the success to roll in.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!