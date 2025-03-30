Canadiens Trying to Keep Pace With Rangers
The Montreal Canadiens watched as the New York Rangers climbed over them in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings. The Rangers' latest victory gave them a two-point lead over the Canadiens in the Wild Card race.
With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Canadiens are battling to keep pace. They can do so in their upcoming game against the Florida Panthers. The divisional matchup is already loaded, but it's even more important as Montreal battles for its postseason life.
In order for the Canadiens to win, they'll need a big game from power forward Juraj Slafkovsky. The first-overall pick in 2022 has five goals in his last 10 games and 16 on the season. Slafkovsky will be key to going against a physical Panthers squad. The 6'3" forward plays one of the toughest games in the Montreal lineup, and he'll need to be a force around the net to create offense.
The other key will be better goaltending. The performances from both Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have left much to be desired down the stretch. Both have won just one start in their last five. Dobes just gave up six goals to the Philadelphia Flyers. Montembeault has surrendered four goals or more in three of his last four starts. The Panthers' offense is elite, and it will take an entire team effort to hold them at bay.
One thing to remember is that the Habs have two games in hand over the Rangers. Even if Montreal loses its next game against the Panthers, they still have one extra game compared to New York. That's a golden opportunity for the Canadiens, but they must take advantage. Otherwise, the Wild Card picture could drastically change as the final regular season schedule plays out.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!