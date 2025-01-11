Canadiens Winger Reaching New Heights
The Montreal Canadiens are winners of three straight games following an overtime victory over the Washington Capitals. Young goalie Jakub Dobes won his third NHL game, but the story of the game was another strong showing from star winger Cole Caufield.
Caufield is reaching new heights with the Canadiens in his fourth full season in the league. A three-time 20+ goal scorer already, he's on pace to set career highs in goals and points at age 24.
The Wisconsin-native is in the midst of a five-game scoring streak as well, and his season totals are excellent. Through the first 41 games of the season, he's tallied 23 goal and added 17 assists for 40 points. If he can continue on this pace, it's probable he exceeds the 30-goal mark and possible he hits the 40-goal mark for the first time.
One of the ways he's accomplishing this is by finishing at an elite percentage. According to NHL EDGE, he's converting on nearly 36% of his shots on goal in the high-danger zone. That puts him in the 91st percentile of all skaters and demonstrates his ability to finish opportunities.
Caufield's been one of the best goal scorers for his team since breaking into the NHL. A first-round pick in 2019, he's accumulated 246 NHL games already. Last year was a breakout campaign for the American-born sniper, scoring 28 goals and adding 37 assists for 65 points while managing to play in all 82 regular season games.
Riding behind this stretch from Caufield, the Canadiens are one of the hottest teams in the league. In addition to winning three straight games, they've also won six out of their last seven and nine out of their last 11. It's propelled them into a record of 20-18-3 and given them a longshot chance to make the postseason in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!