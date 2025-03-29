BU Ends Cornell's Cinderella Run
Boston University ended Cornell's Cinderella run by claiming the Toledo Regional Final and the first spot in the 2025 Frozen Four.
Cornell threw everything they could at BU, including forcing the game into overtime, but the Terriers weathered the storm and earned a gutsy victory. With the win, BU advances to its third straight Frozen Four semi-finals.
The game winner for Boston came off the stick of Quinn Hutson to give the team a 3-2 victory.
An early third-period power-play goal from defenseman and Washington Capitals prospect Cole Hutson gave Boston University a 2-1 lead, and the Terriers took control. The goal was a fantastic display of Hutson's skating ability and offensive creativity, which keeps elevating his status as a future NHL defenseman. It was the freshman's 14th goal of the season, coming at a critical moment for his team.
Another big part of BU's victory was their starting goalie, Mikhail Yegorov. The New Jersey Devils' draft pick pushed through a shaky start and a goal allowed in the first five minutes to stop the remaining 11 shots he faced in the opening frame.
From there, he was excellent and shut the door on the Big Red offense. Cornell finished with 39 shots on goal, but only mustered up the lone goal.
The defense in front of Yegorov was equally impressive. For a team whose offense dominates the discussion, they were as stingy as any team in the NCAA. They blocked shots, engaged physically, and didn't shy away from any post-whistle shenanigans. That type of physicality was the perfect pushback against the forceful Cornell offense, and it was a huge reason why BU advanced.
Now that their ticket is punched, BU must wait. They await the winner of Penn State University and the University of Connecticut in their Frozen Four matchup, and are one win away from the national title game.
With the loss, this marks the end of Cornell Head Coach Mike Schafer's tenure with the Big Red. Schafer is the program's longest tenured coach after completing his 30th season.
