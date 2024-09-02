Multiple Nations Punch Ticket to 2026 Winter Olympics
The 2026 Winter Olympics will feature the return of NHL players for the first time since 2014. Since the NHL, NHLPA, and International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) agreed to terms to bring the world's best players back to the olympic games, the buzz surrounding the tournament has skyrocketed. This could be the first and likely only chance for players like Canada's Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard to play with their elder statesmen like Sidney Crosby.
It also means that olympic qualifying matchups have a little bit more juice, as multiple NHL players have been representing their nations over the summer. Recently, three countries with ties to NHL organizations punched their tickets to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Game. winning their qualifying tournament games.
Slovakia, the bronze medal winning team in 2022, returns to the competition in 2026. They defeated Kazakhstan by a score of 3-1 in their final game to earn their olympic berth. The Slovakian team features some young talent like Montreal Canadiens' power forward Juraj Slafkovsky and New Jersey Devils' puck mover Simon Nemec. They are young and lack the NHL firepower of countries like Canada and the United States, but they could scrap their way to another medal in 2026.
Latvia also secured a place at the 2026 games. After defeating France in their final game by a score of 5-2, they will have the chance to surprise the world in a couple years. Their roster will feature Vancouver Canucks' players Teddy Blueger and Arturs Silovs, as well as Columbus Blue Jackets' netminder Elvis Merzlikins.
The last nation to secure their bid was Denmark. The Danes toppled Norway for the second straight time in olympic qualifying finals matchups, taking this one by a score of 4-1. With just one player under contract with an NHL team, no one will be picking them to capture a medal. Crazier things have happened, and you never know what the olympic games will bring.
With Denmark, Latvia, and Slovakia joining the tournament, the 12-team field is essentially complete. The last remaining task for the IIHF is to make a final decision on Russia. Along with Belarus, Russia is still barred from international hockey competition and the IIHF upheld that ineligibility for their 2024-2025 calendar of events. They have yet to issue a final ruling for the olympics in 2026, but Russia has automatically qualified as one of the top eight teams following the 2023 World Championships. If the IIHF bars Russia from competing, it would pave the way for the highest ranked second place finisher to take their spot.
