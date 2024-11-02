Multiple Islanders Out Long-Term
The New York Islanders have started the 2024-25 season with a 4-5-2 record through 11 games but will be without multiple key players on a long-term basis. According to Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, both Mat Barzal and Adam Pelech will miss at least a month with upper-body injuries.
Barzal was moved to long-term injured reserve to open up salary cap space for the Islanders, while Pelech was placed on regular injured reserve. Both are expected to be out for four to six weeks.
Not only were Barzal and Pelech given estimated time tables, defensemen Mike Reilly and Alexander Romanov were also diagnosed with upper-body injuries. Reilly and Romanov aren’t expected to be out as long, however, as both were designated as day-to-day.
Barzal was recently sent back to Long Island for further evaluation of his injury. On a team that routinely isn’t known for goal scoring, Barzal has been an offensive leader. With multiple 80+ point seasons, he is the go-to face for offense on Long Island.
In 510 career games in the NHL, Barzal has scored 130 goals and 317 assists for 447 total points. He’s been the Islanders representative at the NHL All-Star Game on three separate occasions.
In 10 games played this season, Barzal has scored two goals and three assists for five total points. He joins Anthony Duclair as a top Islanders forward on the shelf for an extended period of time.
Pelech, meanwhile is one of the top defensive defensemen in the NHL. Standing at six-foot-three, 210 pounds, he has been a go-to face or shutdown minutes on Long Island since the start of his NHL career.
Reilly and Romanov being taken out of the lineup on a day-to-day basis has also forced the Islanders to recall Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc from their American Hockey League affiliate.
