Multiple Capitals' Games Added to ESPN as Goal Chase Continues
The Washington Capitals may be one of the top teams in the NHL, but their captain Alex Ovechkin continues to chase down one of the most notable records in the league’s history. With another goal in the Capitals' 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames, Ovechkin is now just 12 goals shy of breaking the NHL’s all-time goals record.
Coined as the Gr8 Chase, Ovechkin has been an unstoppable force with the Capitals this season as he hunts down Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 career goals. Ovechkin entered the season needing 42 to secure the record, with just 12 to go, everyone is starting to take notice.
The national broadcasters are chief among those who have really started to pay attention, and they want to see Ovechkin break the record on their broadcast. ESPN announced that they have added two Capitals games near the end of their season.
ESPN has added the Capitals’ March 27th meeting with the Minnesota Wild to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu as well as the April 12th matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets which will air on ABC with an ESPN+ simulcast.
The Capitals were already facing a hefty national schedule with four of their last nine games coming on the national stage between ESPN and TNT. With the new ESPN additions, six of their last 11 games will be broadcast on national television.
Predictions to when Ovechkin will break the record are scattered around the end of the Capitals’ schedule, with some of the earliest predictions saying mid-March against the San Jose Sharks.
The final games of the Capitals 2024-25 season are loaded with rivalry matchups. Each of their last six games come against Metropolitan Division rivals.
Ovechkin’s goal against the Flames was his 30th of the season, securing the 19th 30-goal season of his career. Currently playing in his 20th NHL season, the only time Ovechkin did not reach 30 goals in a single season was during the shortened 2020-21 season. He still posted 24 goals in 45 games that year.
Even in seasons shortened by lockout or the COVID outbreak the year prior, Ovechkin has always found a way to be the NHL’s best goal scorer.
