Oilers Have Options to Upgrade in Goal
The Edmonton Oilers were one win away from securing the Stanley Cup last season, taking the Florida Panthers all the way to Game 7 of the Final. This year, the Oilers entered the 2024-25 campaign looking like a much stronger team on paper, but with the playoffs creeping into view, their goaltending has let them down big time.
Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard were good options between the pipes last season, but with the trade deadline right around the corner, that is where the Oilers need to look for upgrades. The Oilers may be near the top of the Pacific Division, but they are doing it by out-scoring their problems.
As the trade deadline closes in, who should the Oilers try and target to give them a boost at the goalie position?
Jordan Binnington
The St. Louis Blues might not be getting much out of Jordan Binnington this season, but Team Canada watched him secure a gold medal at the 4 Nations Face-Off. In 40 games with the Blues this year, Binnington has a 16-19-4 record and has been whispered about on the trade market for a good chunk of the season.
Binnington hasn’t been the same goalie since winning the Stanley Cup in 2019, but he proved he’ll show up when it matters most. The Oilers have a chance for another deep playoff run if they can get the proper saves, and Binngton would provide that.
The link between Binnington and the Oilers grew when TSN analyst Craig Button suggested the Blues’ goalie should be on top of Edmonton’s trade target list. With a Stanley Cup and now a gold medal under his belt, Binnington has shown he can win in the key situations.
John Gibson
Despite dealing with another injury, John Gibson may still be the perfect option for the Oilers. The Anaheim Ducks really like what they’re seeing from Lukas Dostal this season and just added depth to their goalie position by nabbing Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings.
At the moment there is no correlation between the Ducks adding Husso and a move for Gibson, but things could change if the Oilers made the right offer. Husso has NHL experience, and the Ducks have a gluten of young goalies in their system for the future.
Gibson has been talked about on the Ducks’ trade block for a few years, and it might finally be time for a team like the Oilers to strike.
Tristan Jarry
This one is a longshot considering how poor Tristan Jarry’s season has been, but if any team can get the best out of him it might be Edmonton. Jarry is currently playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins American Hockey League affiliate, and they would happily engage in trade talks for their former All-Star netminder.
What about the Oilers could get the best out of Jarry? He’s had a history of success in Edmonton before. During his junior years as a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings, Jarry backstopped his team to a Memorial Cup Championship in 2014.
Sure, it’s been over a decade, but a change of scenery and a move closer to home might be the perfect remedy for Jarry and the Oilers.
