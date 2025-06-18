Predators Acquire Veteran Forward From Devils
The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Erik Haula from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 fourth-round pick, the team announced Wednesday.
“We are excited to have Erik join our team today,” Predators general manager Barry Trotz said. “He brings great flexibility to our roster with the ability to play up and down the lineup in a variety of different roles. We are confident that he’ll be able to play alongside our young players, helping to accelerate their development.”
Haula, 34, scored 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 69 games with the Devils this season. He scored 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) over his three seasons with New Jersey.
The 12-year veteran has bounced around the league quite a lot throughout his career, suiting up for the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Predators, Boston Bruins and Devils. He has 337 career points (153 goals, 184 assists), including 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in his previous stint with Nashville in 2020-21.
Hailing from Pori, Finland, Haula has also represented his home country at numerous international events, including at the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year. He won silver with Finland at the 2014 World Championship.
Hanzel, 22, was a 2023 sixth-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche. He spent last season with the Predators' minor-league affiliates, the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) and the Gwinnett Gladiators (ECHL).
The Predators also have nine picks in the upcoming draft, including three first-rounders, following this trade.
