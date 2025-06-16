Devils Feeding Switzerland’s First Six Players for 2026 Olympics
The New Jersey Devils should be referred to as the New Jersey Swiss Devils for the next few months. As the 2026 Olympic Winter Games approach, the participating countries are sharing the first few players on their roster.
With the announcement of Switzerland’s first six players, it was easiest to just check the Devils’ roster. Three players from the team, forwards Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, as well as defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler were among the first six players selected. Joining them are Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi, Los Angeles Kings’ scorer Kevin Fiala, and Winnipeg Jets veteran Nino Niederreiter.
There’s no doubting the improvement the Swiss roster has witnessed over the past few years. The country has been a perimeter team in terms of competing, but their star power is finally at a level that can match a variety of other countries. With the super powers of the tournament like Canada, the United States and Sweden standing as favorites, there are a group of countries, particularly the Swiss, Latvia, Finland and Germany, that could all surprise the tournament and snare a medal.
The Swiss are hoping that the New Jersey connection is a strong start for their roster. Having Hischier and Meier together gives Switzerland a top-notch pairing for their first line, allowing someone like Fiala or Niedereiter to slot into the second line and balance their scoring. Hopefully with a few more key additions, Switzerland is able to march into the 2026 Olympic Winter Games and ear the country's first olympic medal in hockey since 1948.
