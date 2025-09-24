One Move Every Atlantic Division Team Must Make
The Stanley Cup continues to live in the Atlantic Division after the Florida Panthers won their second straight championship. Between them and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Atlantic has claimed the Cup in four of the past six seasons. It's likely to remain there with so much talent among the eight teams, but first they must make this one move to start the 2025-2026 campaign.
Boston Bruins - Trade Pavel Zacha
The Bruins are up against incredible divisional competition. While they believe they can turns things around, it’s more likely they miss the postseason for a second straight year.
In the middle of this limbo, they have a valuable middle-six forward who carries a high trade value around the league. Veteran Pavel Zacha is in the third year of a four-year contract making $4.75 million. He's a 20-goal, 40-point scorer who can kill penalties and help a second power play unit. For a team trying to improve and focus on the future, Zacha is the perfect trade candidate.
Buffalo Sabres - Find a New Head Coach
Lindy Ruff is a future Hockey Hall of Fame coach, but the Buffalo Sabres need a coach that can grow with this team into the next phase and it’s not Ruff. I'll throw out two potential names that have no official ties to any potential head coaching vacancies but I expect to be in those conversations soon: Vancouver Canucks AHL head coach Manny Malholtra and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Marc Savard. They're both former NHL players with growing resumes and potential to lead a squad at the top level.
Detroit Red Wings - Acquire Second-Line Center
The Red Wings need more scoring depth to compete in this powerful division. Young center Marco Kasper is expected to center the second line, which is a huge expectation to place on him in his second full NHL season. I’m a fan of the player, but asking him to help the Red Wings match the top-six of other teams in the Atlantic might be a bridge too far.
The Red Wings have nearly $12 million of salary cap space and a boatload of prospects and draft picks, they are more than prepared to make a trade to solve this issue and push forward into contention. The perfect player to solve this issue is a mystery, but the Red Wings have to find him.
Florida Panthers - Improve Backup Goaltending
Can the Panthers three-peat in 2026? It’s very possible. One concern is the depth in goal. 37-year-old Sergei Bobrovsky is still an elite puck-stopper, but what confidence do they have in presumed backup Daniil Tarasov? If Bob goes down with an injury or struggles at all, the Panthers may be in serious trouble.
Montreal Canadiens - Acquire Second-Line Center
Is this the same move that the Sabres must make? Yes it is, but the Canadiens should have a higher sense of urgency behind them. Kirby Dach is expected to return for the regular season after playing just two contests last year. As talented as Dach is, he’s been too injury-prone for Montreal to rely on. To take the next step in their development, they need a dependable long-term solution behind captain Nick Suzuki.
Ottawa Senators - Acquire Defensive Partner for Jake Sanderson
The Senators have a defensive anchor in Jake Sanderson and a strong number two in Thomas Chabot. What both lack is a true partner on the right side. Solving the issue for both pairs is nearly impossible, but if they must choose one, they need to find the ideal and balanced partner on the right side of their top defensive pairing.
Tampa Bay Lightning - Give Conor Geekie An Increased Role
The Lightning received quite the haul for former defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, and the crown jewel is forward Conor Geekie. The 21-year-old played 52 games as a rookie last year, producing eight goals and 14 points.
The Lightning need to give Geekie more responsibility and corresponding ice time. He can play center or on the wing, and he's a big, strong forward who can contribute on both ends of the ice. Tampa is in need of a youth infusion, and Geekie is the player to fill that void.
Toronto Maple Leafs - Find a Trade Partner for Calle Jarnkrok or David Kampf’s Contracts
The Maple Leafs revamped their forward group after Mitch Marner departed, but now two more veterans are seemingly on the outs in David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok. Both players make a bit over $2 million annually, but will likely start the season as healthy scratches. Toronto will likely need to make another move once the season begins and they evaluate this new-look team, and having $2 to $4 million extra in salary cap space is ideal for the Stanley Cup-hungry Maple Leafs.
