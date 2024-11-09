Predators Place Veteran Defender on Waivers
The Nashville Predators have not met expectations this season with roughly 20% of the games played. With a 4-9-1 record, the team sits in the basement of the Central Division, the exact opposite of where their $100 million spending spree this offseason positioned them to be.
With poor results continuing for the Predators, their general manager Barry Trotz made it clear that he won't sit around waiting for change. It seems the first domino has fallen in Nashville, as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the team is placing defenseman Dante Fabbro on waivers.
This move comes after Fabbro has spent a portion of this season as a healthy scratch. Despite not sustaining an injury, the team has limited the former first-round pick to just six games. In those six appearances, Fabbro has failed to record a point while playing around 13 minutes of ice-time per night.
Unfortunately for Fabbro, he becomes a casualty of both his own and his team's poor performance. While Fabbro hasn't looked his best and played in arguably his most reduced role since joining the Preds full-time, it isn't entirely a case of diminishing skills. The team is out of sorts from top to bottom, and that goes beyond the players and into the coaching staff and front office.
If unclaimed over the next 24 hours, Fabbro will be expected to report to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League. He could make for an intriguing waiver claim option for another defensively-needy team. Especially if an organization has a need or interest in a right-handed puck-mover, the 26-year-old Fabbro could find himself with a new NHL home.
Fabbro is a veteran of 315 NHL games, all with the Nashville Predators. The organization selected him with the 17th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2019, but his first full season would come during the 2019-2020 campaign. His best offensive season came in 2021-2022, when he recorded three goals and 24 points in just 66 games. In total, he has 16 goals and 72 points over his 315 games.
