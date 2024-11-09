Maple Leafs Get Big Auston Matthews Injury Update
The Toronto Maple Leafs got some good news on the injury front as superstar captain Auston Matthews has returned to the ice. Matthews is still out for the Maple Leafs' contest against the Montreal Canadiens today, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Matthews skated for the first time since his upper-body injury during the Maple Leafs' optional morning skate. Nothing overly intensive for Matthews, but keeping him in game shape especially if he’s returning in the near future.
From the moment it was announced that Matthews suffered his injury, the Maple Leafs were confident it wouldn’t be a long-term issue. He’s missed two games to this point, and the contest against the Canadiens will be his third straight absence.
Before their meeting with the Detroit Red Wings, the Maple Leafs placed Matthews on injured reserve to manage their roster. With him likely returning soon, the Maple Leafs have a number of roster moves they’ll need to make.
In their two games without Matthews, the Maple Leafs have won both games including a huge shutout over the Boston Bruins. Without Matthews, Toronto scored seven goals, including five on the power play.
Up to that point of the season, the Maple Leafs had one of the NHL’s worst power plays. Adding five goals on the man advantage has made the Maple Leafs jump to No. 16 in the league at 18.37%.
After the Maple Leafs meeting with the Canadiens, they will have two days off to get Matthews back to full health.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!