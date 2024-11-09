Potential Trade Destinations for Ducks Goalie
Shortly before the 2024-25 season kicked off, the Anaheim Ducks announced that starting goalie John Gibson would miss some time following an emergency appendectomy. About a little over a week before the start of the season, the Ducks stated Gibson would be out for three to six weeks.
As the first week comes to an end, Gibson has been activated from injured reserve and served as the Ducks' backup in their loss to the Minnesota Wild. With Gibson out, Lukas Dostal has taken over as starter with 11 appearances and a 4-5-2 record.
The Ducks aren’t an impressive team, but Dostal may have used his time as starter wisely and stole the job from Gibson. A trade involving Gibson has been talked about for numerous seasons, but maybe the emergence of the 24-year-old Dostal has made it more of a reality.
Not only is Gibson a prime trade candidate, there are also plenty of teams looking for a boost to their goaltending. What are the best landing spots if the Ducks decide Gibson’s tenure in Anaheim has come to an end?
Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have seen some of the worst injury luck to start the 2024-25 season, yet that isn’t why they’ve struggled out of the gate. Their healthy superstars have been producing at a top-notch pace, but the goaltending has continuously let them down.
Alexandar Georgiev holds a 1-5-0 record with a horrid .847 save percentage and 4.05 goals against average. Justus Annunen has at least found a few wins with a 5-2-0 record, but the Avalanche need a shakeup between the pipes.
Part of what has made Gibson so attractive on trade boards is the need for a change of scenery. He has the skill and at 31-years-old, he’s nearing the end of his prime. The Avalanche would provide a solid lineup in front of him that would breed a new level of confidence in Gibson.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also linked the Avalanche to Gibson earlier in the season, thinking that would be a good fit for all involved.
Utah Hockey Club
The newest team in the NHL should pretty much be involved in every big trade that takes place this season. The Utah Hockey Club don’t have extra high expectations for this season, but are looking to impress and maybe fight for a playoff spot next year. Most of the Utah team is pretty well set, but their goaltending could use some work.
Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka are a fine pair, but Gibson would certainly bring a new punch between the pipes. Vejmelka is also in the final year of his contract and has been in trade rumors before.
Utah can afford Gibson’s $6.4 million contract, and could see some good use out of him as the team grows into a huge success story.
Edmonton Oilers
At this point, who wouldn’t want to play with the Edmonton Oilers? The superstar talent is off the charts, but they need a few more saves to really be a dominant team again. Stuart Skinner has been in the conversation at Team Canada’s goalie at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he certainly hasn’t been setting the right standard for the Oilers.
With a .885 save percentage and 3.28 goals against average, Skinner hasn’t done much to help the Oilers win. A 3-5-1 record is being out-performed by backup Calvin Pickard (3-2-0, .886 save percentage, 2.60 goals against average).
The Oilers need saves, and Gibson can provide plenty. He’s faced a ton of rubber in Anaheim and could be exactly what Edmonton needs.
