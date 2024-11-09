Penguins Recall Struggling Goalie from AHL
This season has been one of the most difficult ones for Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. It was supposed to be a rebound campaign for Jarry, who struggled through injuries and his worst professional season for the Pens.
Instead, the Penguins goalie has continued to struggle in 2024. The struggles were so intense, that the team sent him down the American Hockey League on a conditioning assigment. While the move was made to help him see game action as he recovered from his latest injury, everyone recognized that this was an effort to help the veteran rediscover his game.
Well, the time has come for Jarry to show the Penguins that he's ready to resume his starting role. The team announced that they are recalling the 29-year-old puck stopper from the AHL. He rejoins the Penguins at the perfect time, as their goaltending position still has questions.
With Jarry in the AHL, rookie goalie Joel Blomqvist has impressed. Serving mostly as a back-up to veteran Alex Nedeljkovic, Blomqvist got the start against the Washington Capitals and backstopped them to a crucial victory. His play could keep him in the NHL for a bit longer, even as Jarry returns to the lineup.
Jarry has spent his entire career with the Penguins. The team drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, developing him as their goalie of the future over the last decade.
He's played all 260 of his NHL games with the Penguins as well. With 249 starts under his belt, he has compiled a record of 137-86-25, with a career goals against average of 2.72 and a career save percentage of. .911%.
So far this season, Jarry has started just three games for the Penguins, earning a record of 1-1 while being pulled in one of those appearances. With his return to Pittsburgh, he is hoping his play returns to the form it was that made him a two-time NHL All-Star.
